America in Bloom Santa Paula Beautification Day set for Saturday

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

With all the rain it’s getting plenty green and there’s probably going to be more bloom than ever for America in Bloom Santa Paula Chapter, which is holding its biannual community-wide cleanup event Saturday.

Gary Nasalroad of America in Bloom told the City Council at the January 17 meeting that the group would be holding the January 28 Beautification Day from 8 a.m. to noon.

“We’re inviting anyone who wants to come out to join us,” he noted.

They won’t be short on duties: Nasalroad said he and City Recreation Director Ed Mount “Have been driving around the city to identify areas that need updating,” including City Hall as well as the Community Center and adjacent Fire Station 2 area.

“We encourage everyone to take part in this,” to spend the morning beautifying the city, and then enjoy pizza hosted by America in Bloom for lunch.

Volunteers are urged to bring gloves, rakes, and other gardening equipment they think they’ll use.