Santa Paula rally United Against Hate vows peace and resistance

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Dozens of Santa Paulans gathered at a United Against Hate rally Friday evening at the Farmworkers Monument.

The January 20 event, sponsored by CAUSE and Santa Paula Women of Faith, drew about 30 people who stood in the cold evening air holding faux candles. Those gathered heard words of peace but strong resistance to the proposed policies of the newly elected President Donald Trump.

“Despite political differences,” said Maxine McKaig of Santa Paula, “this is the time to come together with hope,” for the future of the nation.

“I’m here to stand up for what’s right,” said Sue Yamamoto of Santa Paula.

Diana Martinez of Santa Paula held a sign that stated: “Don’t Agonize, Organize.”

The Rev. Maddie Sifantus of the Universalist Unitarian Church and the Rev. Michelle Magee of First United Methodist Church led prayers for the program.

“It’s an important day, it’s a sad day, a day of resistance even more than ever,” against the hate that Aracely Preciado of CAUSE told the crowd was created during the election that caused fear in so many.

“Here we come in unity for peace to show we are going to fight, stand up for the communities,” and offer protection to all.

“This is what the community is about,” said Lorenzo Moraza, president of Latino Town Hall.