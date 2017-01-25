Micah Lee Peru, age 7, Back at it Again 

Santa Paula News

Micah Lee Peru, age 7, made his second donation at Tisa’s Salon and Spa in Santa Paula. Micah’s precious locks will be donated to Wigs for Kids. After his first donation at the age of 5, he happily anticipated the day to make his second donation. Micah’s ultimate dream is to hold the world record for the most hair donations from a single person. When asked about his favorite part of having short hair, Micah replied, “It will be easier to do air flips on the scooter because my hair will be lighter.” Special thank you to Tisa’s Salon and Spa. Tisa encourages everyone to attend and support the Relay for Life in April, she will be giving haircuts to those that would like to donate for $20 regularly $50. Proceeds given to the American Cancer Society. Above, Tisa Grant holds Micah’s hair that he about to donate