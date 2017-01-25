Sheppard Road shooting believed to be gang related
January 25, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to determine the circumstances and suspect(s) in a shooting early Saturday morning as the victim — and his family — are being uncooperative with investigators.
The shooting, according to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, is believed to be gang related.
The January 21 incident was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. as a shooting that had just occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Sheppard Road, west of Peck Road and north of Harvard Boulevard.
When SPPD Officers arrived they discovered one adult male, 27 years old of Santa Paula, who, noted Madison, “had received a single shot wound to his back left shoulder area.”
Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the unidentified victim on scene before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Madison said, “The victim and family members on scene were uncooperative with officers and at this time there is no suspect information. Based on initial investigation,” and that the victim and his family would not cooperate with officers, “it is believed this incident is gang related.”
The victim’s wound was non-life threatening and Madison said the victim was expected to be released from the hospital Saturday.
If anyone has information on this incident they are asked to contact SPPD Detective Randy Haumann at (805) 525-4474 x 211 or at rhaumann@spcity.org
You can remain anonymous.
Those with information can also anonymously call the SPPD recorded Tip Hotline, 933-5691 or email tips to tipline@spcity.org
Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477); the call is not recorded and the caller may remain anonymous.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by texting “Busted” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Crime Stopper Tips can also be sent via the website, www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org