Sheppard Road shooting believed to be gang related

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to determine the circumstances and suspect(s) in a shooting early Saturday morning as the victim — and his family — are being uncooperative with investigators.

The shooting, according to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, is believed to be gang related.

The January 21 incident was reported at approximately 1:20 a.m. as a shooting that had just occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Sheppard Road, west of Peck Road and north of Harvard Boulevard.

When SPPD Officers arrived they discovered one adult male, 27 years old of Santa Paula, who, noted Madison, “had received a single shot wound to his back left shoulder area.”

Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the unidentified victim on scene before he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Madison said, “The victim and family members on scene were uncooperative with officers and at this time there is no suspect information. Based on initial investigation,” and that the victim and his family would not cooperate with officers, “it is believed this incident is gang related.”

The victim’s wound was non-life threatening and Madison said the victim was expected to be released from the hospital Saturday.

If anyone has information on this incident they are asked to contact SPPD Detective Randy Haumann at (805) 525-4474 x 211 or at rhaumann@spcity.org