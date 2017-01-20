Mupu School Spelling Bee 2017

Santa Paula News

Mupu School held the Spelling Bee for 2nd through 8th grade students recently. After 24 tough rounds the winner was 8th grader Matt Phillips, son of Matt and Tressa Phillips. It was Matt’s 4th year in a row to win the school bee. Matt’s winning word was ‘cavernous’. Matt was happy to win again. He enjoys playing video games, riding his bike, eating pizza and reading. His favorite book is The Hobbit. Matt took a road trip this summer with his dad to Yellowstone where he enjoyed watching Old Faithful and feeling the ground shake under his feet.

Runner-up was 6th grader Kenna Jenkins, daughter of Marnie and Steve Jenkins. Kenna was really nervous during the competition, but had studied the words for an hour the night before the competition. It was her first year to get so far in the competition.

Fourth grader Alli Kemper was one of the top spellers. She said, “It was really fun and I was glad to be in the Bee. It didn’t matter if I won or not, at least I got to compete. It was my first time to be in a Spelling Bee, and I studied all the words, except the really hard ones.” It is Alli’s first year at Mupu School. One of the harder words that she spelled correctly was pugnacious.

Third grader Jillian Fausset also competed in the Bee. After the competition she had this to say, “I hope to do it again next year and do even better. It was fun to watch the others when I was eliminated after I spelled the word ‘chopsticks’ incorrectly”. Jillian spelled ‘constabulary’ correctly in the round before she was eliminated.