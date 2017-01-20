Could hit 6 inches: Wave of storms forecast brings warning, safety tips
January 20, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
As you read this you could be on the middle hump of a storm series projected to bring 6 inches of rain to the local area by Monday afternoon.
And, said Santa Paula Fire Chief Rick Araiza, you’d better be prepared.
Emergency sandbagging materials were already being made available to Santa Paula residents at Fire Station 1 Wednesday morning in anticipation of the storm event that was forecast to start later in the day Wednesday and continue to bring strong rain Thursday and Friday. After a short break on Saturday the rain is expected to be back with a vengeance for a real dousing through Monday.
The best way to be prepared is ahead of time and Araiza noted that sand and supplies is being provided at no cost to city residents at Fire Station 81 (114 S. 10th St.), but those visiting the fire station must be prepared to fill and load them individually.
“Hopefully, people that know they have property problems have already purchased, filled and placed sandbags,” also readily available at area hardware stores, Araiza noted.
“It’s easier to avert an emergency than deal with an emergency when it hits you.”
Santa Paula Public Works has been out in force making sure drains are clear and readying to mark areas prone to flooding.
According to a Tuesday post by the National Weather Service Los Angeles-Oxnard, “Southern California is going to see a deluge of rain from Wednesday night through Monday. Three significant storms will move across the region,” bring 3 to 6 inches of rain with up to a whopping 9 inches in the coastal foothills.
There will be urban and small stream flooding potential and driving through canyons will be dangerous due to boulders and debris coming off canyon walls.
The National Weather Service noted, “Plenty of large trees will topple over due to drought-stricken trees and soil saturation. Over 2-feet of snow is likely above 5,500-feet with lower amounts at lower levels down to 3,500 feet,” which will likely affect I 5 corridor.
“The second and third storm,” according to the NWS, “will be the strongest,” and, lastly, “massive surf with breakers over 15-feet is likely across west facing beaches of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,” with 20-30 foot surf north of Point Conception.
Hopefully, residents have already signed up to receive “VC Alert” by contacting VC Alert Hotline at 805-648-9283; alerts will be sent on a regular basis in case of emergency. Another good resource is http://www.vcemergency.com Ventura County Emergency Services which offers regular updates if situations worsen.
In case of power outages caused by an emergency keep a flashlight and batteries on hand at all times, as well as a battery-operated radio. Try to stay home during storm events.
Make sure the area around your home is clear of debris; inspect roofs for any signs of trouble.
Help Public Works out by checking neighborhood storm drains before and after heavy rainfall. If blocked, contact the Public Works Department.
During and after a rain event do not attempt to cross flowing water; just inches of flowing water can sweep a person off their feet while higher levels can carry off a vehicle.
Remember: “Turn around, don’t drown!”