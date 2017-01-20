Could hit 6 inches: Wave of storms forecast brings warning, safety tips

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

As you read this you could be on the middle hump of a storm series projected to bring 6 inches of rain to the local area by Monday afternoon.

And, said Santa Paula Fire Chief Rick Araiza, you’d better be prepared.

Emergency sandbagging materials were already being made available to Santa Paula residents at Fire Station 1 Wednesday morning in anticipation of the storm event that was forecast to start later in the day Wednesday and continue to bring strong rain Thursday and Friday. After a short break on Saturday the rain is expected to be back with a vengeance for a real dousing through Monday.

The best way to be prepared is ahead of time and Araiza noted that sand and supplies is being provided at no cost to city residents at Fire Station 81 (114 S. 10th St.), but those visiting the fire station must be prepared to fill and load them individually.

“Hopefully, people that know they have property problems have already purchased, filled and placed sandbags,” also readily available at area hardware stores, Araiza noted.

“It’s easier to avert an emergency than deal with an emergency when it hits you.”

Santa Paula Public Works has been out in force making sure drains are clear and readying to mark areas prone to flooding.

According to a Tuesday post by the National Weather Service Los Angeles-Oxnard, “Southern California is going to see a deluge of rain from Wednesday night through Monday. Three significant storms will move across the region,” bring 3 to 6 inches of rain with up to a whopping 9 inches in the coastal foothills.

There will be urban and small stream flooding potential and driving through canyons will be dangerous due to boulders and debris coming off canyon walls.

The National Weather Service noted, “Plenty of large trees will topple over due to drought-stricken trees and soil saturation. Over 2-feet of snow is likely above 5,500-feet with lower amounts at lower levels down to 3,500 feet,” which will likely affect I 5 corridor.