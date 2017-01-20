|
Santa Paula Police Sgt. Jimmy Fogata
Fundraiser: Public safety responding in force for stricken SPPD Sgt. Fogata
January 20, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Public safety is responding in force and hoping the community will join them in support of Santa Paula Police Sgt. Jimmy Fogata, who suffered a severe heart attack Monday, January 16.
A fundraiser for Fogata and his family will be held Friday, January 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Paula Community Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Steckel Drive.
The Santa Paula Fire Department will prepare one of their famed barbecue dinners — chicken and tri-tip! — available for a sit-down meal or take out and light music presented by the popular Cruise Knights band. The meal is only $20 each with proceeds going to the Fogata family.
Fogata, a native and life-long resident of Santa Paula, is currently hospitalized at Community Memorial Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable.
In recent months, the 30-year veteran of the SPPD — who has three young children — has undergone several unrelated surgeries.
According to Police Chief Steve McLean, “Jimmy has dedicated 30 years of his life to this community and the SPPD,” including time as a K-9 Officer.
“He suffered a severe heart attack and it has put a tremendous financial burden on his family. Jimmy loves and is beloved by the community where he was born and raised.”
Now, said McLean, “Jimmy needs his community more than ever. On January 27, we’ll be having a fundraiser for Jimmy and his family at the Santa Paula Community Center, a barbecue where you can get food to go or eat inside.”
The community is invited to give over and above the $20 cost of the dinner.
“We’ll take donations of any amount,” that will be given to the Fogata family.
And, added McLean, “The chief will personally deliver to homes or businesses dinner orders of $250 and up.
“Our hope is that the entire Santa Paula community will take part in the fundraiser to support Jimmy and his family.”
If you are unable to attend, you can make a donation check out to SPPOA
(Santa Paula Police Officers Association) and note “Fogata” on the memo line. You can either drop the check off at the SPPD Station or mail the check to 214 S. 10th St., Santa Paula, CA 93060.
If you have any questions, contact McLean at 805-525-4474 ext. 122. “We thank you in advance for your donations,” said McLean. “We know the community will want to take this opportunity to show Jimmy how appreciated he is as a police officer, community member, and friend.”