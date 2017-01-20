Fundraiser: Public safety responding in force for stricken SPPD Sgt. Fogata

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Public safety is responding in force and hoping the community will join them in support of Santa Paula Police Sgt. Jimmy Fogata, who suffered a severe heart attack Monday, January 16.

A fundraiser for Fogata and his family will be held Friday, January 27, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Paula Community Center, located at the corner of Main Street and Steckel Drive.

The Santa Paula Fire Department will prepare one of their famed barbecue dinners — chicken and tri-tip! — available for a sit-down meal or take out and light music presented by the popular Cruise Knights band. The meal is only $20 each with proceeds going to the Fogata family.

Fogata, a native and life-long resident of Santa Paula, is currently hospitalized at Community Memorial Hospital, where his condition is listed as stable.

In recent months, the 30-year veteran of the SPPD — who has three young children — has undergone several unrelated surgeries.

According to Police Chief Steve McLean, “Jimmy has dedicated 30 years of his life to this community and the SPPD,” including time as a K-9 Officer.

“He suffered a severe heart attack and it has put a tremendous financial burden on his family. Jimmy loves and is beloved by the community where he was born and raised.”

Now, said McLean, “Jimmy needs his community more than ever. On January 27, we’ll be having a fundraiser for Jimmy and his family at the Santa Paula Community Center, a barbecue where you can get food to go or eat inside.”

The community is invited to give over and above the $20 cost of the dinner.