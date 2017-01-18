Planning Commission now two members short with resignation of member

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council now has two openings on the Planning Commission to fill after the departure of John Demers, who is leaving the area prompted by a career move.

Demers, the chief operations officer for the Port of Hueneme since 2013, has resigned to take a job as the executive officer at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.

In 2014 Demers failed in his first bid to be elected to the City Council.

Another Santa Paula Planning Commissioner, Fred Wacker, passed away last year.

Now, the five-member panel that oversees land use and code compliance is two commissioners short of a full panel, a situation emerging just weeks before a January 24 hearing where two special event facilities will be considered.

After Wacker passed away the City Council held interviews for candidates at a September special meeting with applicants Edd Bond, Maxine McKaig and Jack Pitluk.

Then-Councilman Jim Tovias was not present at the meeting and the council delayed making a selection until he could interview the candidates. Tovias opted not to run for a possible third term on the City Council.