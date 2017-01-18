SPUSD: Boundary changes for local schools addressed at workshop

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Boundary changes for local schools were discussed by the Santa Paula Unified School District, which is launching a study that would affect students throughout the district.

The issue was addressed at a special workshop held January 14.

The goal is to make boundary restrictions as painless and practical as possible with some wiggle room if needed for balanced schools and classrooms.

After the report — which reflected boundary changes — by the consultant the board and administrators weighed in, noting their goals and concerns.

After learning that Grace Thille School is “out of seats right now” and at least one other school is reaching capacity. Isbell Middle School is approaching 100 percent compared to the norm of 90 percent.

Classroom counts can be altered per “special uses” such as an equipment heavy computer lab and classes for special education, uses that are subtracted from the count.

“I think the numbers are misleading,” said Board Member Michelle Kolbeck, who noted that numbers could be interchangeable between classroom and school capacity.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Donna Rose said the board has “tools to deal with that” and noted numbers could be recalculated.

Board Member Derek Luna suggested that the boundary study be the basis of future calculating.

The board was told that with a new K-8 campus planned for Harvest at Limoneira the numbers will shift and lower impacts on other schools.

Since the process is a lengthy one parents have not yet been formally notified of upcoming boundary changes which would see students gradually eased into new schools by grade level.

Glen City Elementary School, with its acres of property and central location, would eventually expand to become a K-8 school.

Christine Schieferle, Assistant Superintendent/Educational Services, told the board “disclaimers” are planned to let parents know about “possible school changes” for their students.