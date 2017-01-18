SPUSD: Boundary changes for local schools addressed at workshop
January 18, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Boundary changes for local schools were discussed by the Santa Paula Unified School District, which is launching a study that would affect students throughout the district.
The issue was addressed at a special workshop held January 14.
The goal is to make boundary restrictions as painless and practical as possible with some wiggle room if needed for balanced schools and classrooms.
After the report — which reflected boundary changes — by the consultant the board and administrators weighed in, noting their goals and concerns.
After learning that Grace Thille School is “out of seats right now” and at least one other school is reaching capacity. Isbell Middle School is approaching 100 percent compared to the norm of 90 percent.
Classroom counts can be altered per “special uses” such as an equipment heavy computer lab and classes for special education, uses that are subtracted from the count.
“I think the numbers are misleading,” said Board Member Michelle Kolbeck, who noted that numbers could be interchangeable between classroom and school capacity.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Donna Rose said the board has “tools to deal with that” and noted numbers could be recalculated.
Board Member Derek Luna suggested that the boundary study be the basis of future calculating.
The board was told that with a new K-8 campus planned for Harvest at Limoneira the numbers will shift and lower impacts on other schools.
Since the process is a lengthy one parents have not yet been formally notified of upcoming boundary changes which would see students gradually eased into new schools by grade level.
Glen City Elementary School, with its acres of property and central location, would eventually expand to become a K-8 school.
Christine Schieferle, Assistant Superintendent/Educational Services, told the board “disclaimers” are planned to let parents know about “possible school changes” for their students.
Such information would urge that parents “Take that into consideration when enrolling,” although there will be leeway in cases of childcare and other issues.
“Either way,” said Schieferle, “we have options” and parents will be well informed about upcoming changes that might affect them.
Superintendent Alfonso Gamino, who noted school registration starts in March, added he is “not 100 percent sure” the school at Harvest at Limoneira will be completed as anticipated in 2019.
“The whole issue is if we start now,” the board and the community will be better informed and if the new school is not completed timelines can be extended.
Board Member Tina Urias asked Gamino why he is concerned about the opening of the new school.
He noted that the development has been pushed back several times with the district being told the opening of the new school would occur in 2017, then 2018.
“I hope 2019,” said Gamino, “but we won’t know until we’re closer…”
When it comes to the boundary change, “Once you make it somebody is going to be mad with you,” and he suggested that the district “frontload” parents with information, as “It’s a big change.”
Board President Kelsey Stewart said with new development planned crossing Highway 150 is becoming an increasing concern for Thelma Bedell School students.
The crosswalk does not have flashing lights and Stewart noted the city now has the Measure T public safety, youth programs and road funds tax and should be contacted about Santa Paula “easing up that particular crosswalk.”
Kolbeck agreed, noting, “With East Area 1 there will be a domino effect,” of traffic.