SPUSD: Wednesday meeting to address new school at the Harvest

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District will hear an update on plans for a K-8 school at the new Limoneira Harvest development and considering replacing windows at Blanchard Elementary School at the meeting Wednesday evening.

The meeting, held at the District Office Boardroom, 201 S. Steckel Dr., will begin with a 5 p.m. closed session. After any public comment board members will go behind closed doors to discuss the appointment of a new Human Resources Director, the possible expulsion of a student, unspecified anticipated litigation and mid-year performance evaluations for the superintendent and assistant superintendents. There will also be discussion of a public employee discipline/dismissal/release.

The board will reconvene to open session at approximately 7 p.m. School Board meetings are not broadcast on cable television or live-streamed on the district’s website.

The Financial Audit Report by Nigro & Nigro for the period ending June 30, 2016 will be considered for approval by the board.

During presentations Barbara Webster School Educator of the Month Kristen Wreesman and Classified Employee of the Month Brenda Camacho will be recognized by the board before they hear an update on technology in the district.

Barbara Webster Principal Jeff Madrigal will present the annual update on the school.

An information only agenda item on the status of plans for a new K-8 School slated for the East Area One, now called Harvest at Limoneira by the developer Limoneira-Lewis Community Builders.