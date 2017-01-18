SPUSD: Wednesday meeting to address new school at the Harvest
January 18, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The Santa Paula Unified School District will hear an update on plans for a K-8 school at the new Limoneira Harvest development and considering replacing windows at Blanchard Elementary School at the meeting Wednesday evening.
The meeting, held at the District Office Boardroom, 201 S. Steckel Dr., will begin with a 5 p.m. closed session. After any public comment board members will go behind closed doors to discuss the appointment of a new Human Resources Director, the possible expulsion of a student, unspecified anticipated litigation and mid-year performance evaluations for the superintendent and assistant superintendents. There will also be discussion of a public employee discipline/dismissal/release.
The board will reconvene to open session at approximately 7 p.m. School Board meetings are not broadcast on cable television or live-streamed on the district’s website.
The Financial Audit Report by Nigro & Nigro for the period ending June 30, 2016 will be considered for approval by the board.
During presentations Barbara Webster School Educator of the Month Kristen Wreesman and Classified Employee of the Month Brenda Camacho will be recognized by the board before they hear an update on technology in the district.
Barbara Webster Principal Jeff Madrigal will present the annual update on the school.
An information only agenda item on the status of plans for a new K-8 School slated for the East Area One, now called Harvest at Limoneira by the developer Limoneira-Lewis Community Builders.
Scott Gaudineer, principal architect from Flewelling and Moody Architects will present the school plans to the board. Tim Jones from Lewis-Limoneira Community will also be present to address development plans for the community and park.
According to the SPUSD agenda, “Plan development has been proceeding for the last year, and Mr. Gaudineer has been working with the District committee on the plan development. The governing board reviewed and approved the schematic drawings in July 2015, and has received the last update in June 2016 of the plans. The plan’ submittal process with the Division of the State Architect (DSA) has begun. DSA will take several months to review and approve the plans. At this time the estimated DSA completion is July, which will correspond with the opening of escrow, and the submission of the funding eligibility application.
“California Department of Education (CDE) plan and site applications have been submitted and are estimated to complete within the same time frame or earlier.”
Measure P bonds will be spent on new aluminum windows and coverings for Blanchard Elementary School if the board approves the $720,000 contract for Omega Construction Co., the lowest of three bids from pre-qualified contractors.