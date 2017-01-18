SPUSD updated on FFA Farm project, completion expected October

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

How you’re going to keep down on the farm won’t be a question until you open the farm which, Santa Paula Unified School District Board Members learned, should be a reality later this year.

During a special workshop held Saturday, January 14, Jon Turner of Phoenix Civil Engineering, Inc. offered an update to the board on the School Farm.

Members of the popular Future Farmer of America (FFA) high school program will use the farm, a former working 29-acre lemon ranch accessible from Maple Street north of Highway 150, for livestock and other agriculture related programs.

The district, faced with the closure of the longtime farm leased on property near Corporation Road, purchased two parcels to create a new farm that would belong to the district.

Turner said it was “discovered early on there were numerous easements on the property” among other restrictions.

One of the parcels “Was entirely restricted from development,” but an agreement with the county, which governs the farm, allowed a property shifting “horse trade” of uses.

The project will include three animal shade structures, open-sided pole barns for an estimated 52 sheep, goats, cows and swine.

Turner detailed the long process of approval that included starts, stops and lurches on the county and state level.

With the design completed, Turner said purchasing prefabricated structures was considered early in 2015 to save approximately $300,000 on project costs.

Manufacturers “were not used to the level of legality that the school district has and we did not receive any proposals. At that time we decided to pursue a conventional design,” and when he returned to the county “with plans in hand,” Turner was told it would be a school facility that must undergo state review.

The state wrote the county that their review was — as stated before during the earliest stages of the process — exempt from the process.

In 2016, with all previous glitches cleared, a new one emerged when the county said one of the parcels had been illegally created in the 1950s, which was resolved as quickly as possible. Other issues emerged but were dealt with and in December the project was ready to go once it clears county planning.

Turner said he anticipates permits will be issued in June and construction will begin in July. The project, which includes grading and drainage, is estimated to cost about $1.7 million.