SPSA Members’ Show is an art treat only comes once a year

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An art treat that only comes once a year is now showing at Blanchard Community Library where artists that belong to the Santa Paula Society of the Arts are displaying their “Members’ Show” on the Douglas Shively Memorial Wall.

According to Santa Paula Society of the Arts President Virginia Gunderson, the Members’ Show will be on display for the enjoyment of art lovers until the March hanging of the 80th Annual Santa Paula Art & Photography Show.

The Santa Paula Society of the Arts is famed for the talent of its membership whether they work in watercolor, acrylics-oil, pastels, pen and ink, graphic arts, photography or collage, among the works that are on displayed.

The Douglas Shively Memorial Wall pays artistic homage to the late community leader, banker and rancher famed for his paintings. Shively was a co-founder with Jesse Arms Botke and Cornelis Botke and others of the acclaimed Santa Paula Art & Photography Show, which they founded in 1937. The show is now the oldest such juried show in the state and also offers prizes for Peoples Choice as well as Jury of Your Peers, the latter voted on by the artists themselves.

The exhibit at the Blanchard Community Library, located at 119 N. 8th St., will be available for viewing during library hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 80th Annual Santa Paula Art & Photography Show, which each year displays about 300 artworks, officially opens March 8 at the library, where visitors can start voting for their favorites in the Peoples Choice category. The Artists and Awards Reception will be held March 18, 3 to 7 p.m.; balloting for the Peoples Choice awards will end at 5 p.m. on the night of the reception; winners in all categories will be announced when the Awards Ceremony starts at 6 p.m.