Council: Future of SP Fire Dept. will be addressed at Tuesday meeting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula City Council will address the future of the hometown fire department when it meets Tuesday evening.

The regularly scheduled meeting — pushed back from Monday due to the national Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — will start at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers. Spectrum Channel 10 will broadcast the meeting live and replay it according to schedule. The city will also live-stream the meeting and archive it for later viewing on demand.

Although the agenda was not available by deadline Thursday, City Clerk Lucy Blanco said the Council would be addressing the future of the Santa Paula Fire Department.

Founded in 1903, the hometown department has been financially challenged over the generations with a funding crisis emerging in recent years. The formerly paid-call volunteer department became full-time when it opened a second station in 1995, hiring captains, engineers and using reserves to complete on-duty crews.

In recent years a federal grant allowed the city to hire five full-time firefighters, a move that allowed the department to have better trained personnel available at all times. But when the first two-year SAFETY (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant ran out in 2014, the city was left to grapple with how to continue funding the department.

The council agreed twice to extend funding using General Fund money, but the issue became increasingly contentious amid budget constraints and the uncertainty of receiving a second grant.

In July 2015 the city learned it had received a $913,000 SAFETY grant, which Fire Chief Rick Araiza said was a huge relief, especially as the council had pried stopgap money from the tight city budget.