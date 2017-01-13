Council gives nod to joint SPUSD Ad-Hoc Committee, looks to future

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Council gave a nod to the two Santa Paula Unified School District Board Members that are now serving on the City-SPUSD Ad Hoc Committee.

Michelle Kolbeck, already a seated committee member, and SPUSD Board newcomer Derek Luna were the focus of remarks by SPUSD Superintendent Alfonso Gamino at the January 3 meeting.

“I would like to congratulate the council on the passage of Measure T,” the one-cent sales tax to benefit public safety, youth programs and roads, said Gamino.

“We’re excited about the opportunity ,” especially after the hard work that was put into the passage of the measure.

He also offered congratulations to reelected Council incumbents Martin Hernandez as well as newcomer Clint Garman.

Gamino noted “We’re looking forward to having a successful city-school district partnership, a close working relationship with Ad Hoc Committee members,” including Kolbeck, “To bring stability” and Luna a new viewpoint in representing the district.

Crosswhite and Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi are presenting the City Council representatives on the City of Santa Paula-SPUSD Joint Ad Hoc Committee.