Santa Paula Creek relatively dry as storms come slow and steady

January 13, 2017
Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Creek looks to be relatively dry following more rain Wednesday but heavier showers were expected overnight. The series of storms have been slow and steady with rain activity forecast Thursday followed by clear skies until next week. Santa Paula has received 7.08 inches of rain since the rain year began October 1, a measurement the Ventura County Watershed Protection District reports is 108.3 percent of normal rain to date. 





