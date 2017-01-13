Hernandez back at VC Government Center as Field Rep. for new Sup. Long
January 13, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Martin Hernandez has found himself back at the Ventura County Government Center where the Santa Paula City Councilman and former Mayor worked as Chief of Staff for Supervisor Kathy Long for years.
Hernandez, who retired from the county in August, now finds himself as a Field Representative for Supervisor Kelly Long, who succeeded Kathy Long — no relation — to lead the wide-ranging 3rd District.
Hernandez had also run for the Supervisor’s seat but was edged out in a crowded field in the June Primary.
Said Hernandez, “I was surprised, really surprised,” when he was contacted by the newly elected Kelly Long and asked if he would join her staff, which he did earlier this month.
Now, “I’m excited about having the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of the 3rd District and the Santa Clara River Valley, as well as Lockwood Valley,” the latter a new assignment at the extreme edge of the district in the mountains where it’s known to snow.
The 3rd District is a roaming one and covers Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Southeast Oxnard, East Oxnard Plain, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Piru, East Lockwood Valley, and the Eastern Portion of Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme.
Hernandez is looking forward to his county service and his coworkers: “I’m very pleased with Supervisor Long’s selection of staff,” Chief of Staff Paul Grossgold, Field Representative Matt Guthrie and Administrative Aide Nancy Phillips.
“It’s a great staff and Supervisor Long seems real eager, refreshing in terms of wanting to do the right things for the right reasons,” which he anticipates will help garner support for the change in leadership, the first time in 20 years that Kathy Long has not held the office.
Hernandez was also pleased at returning to the Government Center, only minutes away from his Santa Paula home: “It’s nice to be back…I’ve been greeted by so many folks,” he formerly worked with such enthusiasm it “Tells me the relationships I had here are still solid and I hope to continue good work,” with that support.
Many Meals will likely miss him, as he had become a volunteer driver for the home delivery service for housebound seniors.
“It was one of the mosts satisfying things I’ve ever done, the smiles and the chitchat,” as well as the gratitude of those receiving meals and — equally important — the short delivery visit was, said Hernandez, “Very gratifying. All the people that volunteer for Meals on Wheels are wonderful.”
Reelected in November to his second term on the City Council, Hernandez said there are many issues facing the city, including hiring a new city manager to replace Jaime Fontes, who will be leaving in coming months.
“We’re on the road to many positive changes,” said Hernandez, “and it’s important that we have the right candidate on board as soon as possible.”