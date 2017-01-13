Hernandez back at VC Government Center as Field Rep. for new Sup. Long

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Martin Hernandez has found himself back at the Ventura County Government Center where the Santa Paula City Councilman and former Mayor worked as Chief of Staff for Supervisor Kathy Long for years.

Hernandez, who retired from the county in August, now finds himself as a Field Representative for Supervisor Kelly Long, who succeeded Kathy Long — no relation — to lead the wide-ranging 3rd District.

Hernandez had also run for the Supervisor’s seat but was edged out in a crowded field in the June Primary.

Said Hernandez, “I was surprised, really surprised,” when he was contacted by the newly elected Kelly Long and asked if he would join her staff, which he did earlier this month.

Now, “I’m excited about having the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of the 3rd District and the Santa Clara River Valley, as well as Lockwood Valley,” the latter a new assignment at the extreme edge of the district in the mountains where it’s known to snow.

The 3rd District is a roaming one and covers Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Southeast Oxnard, East Oxnard Plain, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Piru, East Lockwood Valley, and the Eastern Portion of Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme.

Hernandez is looking forward to his county service and his coworkers: “I’m very pleased with Supervisor Long’s selection of staff,” Chief of Staff Paul Grossgold, Field Representative Matt Guthrie and Administrative Aide Nancy Phillips.

“It’s a great staff and Supervisor Long seems real eager, refreshing in terms of wanting to do the right things for the right reasons,” which he anticipates will help garner support for the change in leadership, the first time in 20 years that Kathy Long has not held the office.