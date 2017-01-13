Supervisor Kelly Long formally sworn in to lead diverse 3rd District

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

For the first time in 20 years District 3 has a new Supervisor and Kelly Long is looking forward to serving the geographically largest and most diverse district in Ventura County.

Long, a Camarillo resident who served on the Pleasant Valley School Board before she was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016, was formally sworn into office Tuesday at the Ventura County Government Center. Joining her at the podium were incumbent Supervisors Steve Bennett and John Zaragoza; the Hon. Judge Patricia M. Murphy gave the oath of office.

Stated Long, “It was truly an honor to be sworn in as Ventura County Supervisor for the third district in front of family, friends, supporters and constituents. I look forward to serving the people of Santa Paula and every other part of this beautiful and diverse district and county.

“By focusing on our local economy, creating jobs, improving public safety and promoting fiscal responsibility, we can make a positive difference in Ventura County.”

Joining her staff is Martin Hernandez, who was the longtime Chief of Staff to former Supervisor Kathy Long, no relation to the present Supervisor. Hernandez is a Santa Paula City Councilman and former Mayor who himself ran for the seat.

It was a hard-fought election for businesswoman Long, who following the close June Primary faced off with Carla Castillo, the District Director for Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson.