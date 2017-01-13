|
Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Murphy (left) conducted Tuesday’s formal swearing in ceremony for Supervisors Kelly Long (center), Steve Bennett and John Zaragoza. Long, a newcomer, was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November along with incumbents Bennett and Zaragoza.
Supervisor Kelly Long formally sworn in to lead diverse 3rd District
January 13, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
For the first time in 20 years District 3 has a new Supervisor and Kelly Long is looking forward to serving the geographically largest and most diverse district in Ventura County.
Long, a Camarillo resident who served on the Pleasant Valley School Board before she was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016, was formally sworn into office Tuesday at the Ventura County Government Center. Joining her at the podium were incumbent Supervisors Steve Bennett and John Zaragoza; the Hon. Judge Patricia M. Murphy gave the oath of office.
Stated Long, “It was truly an honor to be sworn in as Ventura County Supervisor for the third district in front of family, friends, supporters and constituents. I look forward to serving the people of Santa Paula and every other part of this beautiful and diverse district and county.
“By focusing on our local economy, creating jobs, improving public safety and promoting fiscal responsibility, we can make a positive difference in Ventura County.”
Joining her staff is Martin Hernandez, who was the longtime Chief of Staff to former Supervisor Kathy Long, no relation to the present Supervisor. Hernandez is a Santa Paula City Councilman and former Mayor who himself ran for the seat.
It was a hard-fought election for businesswoman Long, who following the close June Primary faced off with Carla Castillo, the District Director for Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson.
Long took the seat with 51.28 percent, 30,834 votes against Castillo’s 48.16 percent, 28,959 votes, a margin of 3.12 percent, 1,875 votes.
Aside from Hernandez, a Field Representative, Long has appointed Paul Grossgold, the retired head of County General Services, as her Chief of Staff, Matt Guthrie as a Field Representative and Executive Aide Nancy Lee Phillips.
Aside from Santa Paula the 3rd District includes Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Southeast Oxnard, East Oxnard Plain, Fillmore, Piru, East Lockwood Valley, and Eastern Portion of Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme.
Long is hitting the ground running meeting with as many county departments, agencies, and stakeholders as possible in her first 90 days in office. If you would like to schedule a meeting email Nancy.Phillips@Ventura.org