Fundraising officially launched for 2017 July 4th Fireworks Spectacular!

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

You don’t think too hard about the 4th of July on a cold, rainy January day unless you’re a member of the Fireworks Spectacular Committee, which has officially launched fundraising for the 2017 patriotic celebration.

“We wouldn’t be able to have an Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular without the generous support of the community,” said Ginger Gherardi, Santa Paula’s Vice Mayor and Past President of the Rotary Club of Santa Paula, which acts as the nonprofit fiscal agent for the event.

The reason for the fundraising kickoff is timing: the committee must provide a 50 percent deposit on the approximate $15,000 cost of the fireworks spectacular to secure the date and the polytechnic company.

The City of Santa Paula is a co-sponsor the fireworks show, held each year at Harding Park. But, the show of pyrotechnics is visible throughout the city.

In recent years Dorcas Thille donated about $15,000 of Calavo Co. stock to start a Fireworks Spectacular Endowment Fund, which eventually could provide much of the funding for the annual show.

The Fireworks Spectacular is considered one of the best events in a city known far and wide for its celebrations.

“The entrance to Harding Park is free,” said Gherardi, “but people can observe the fireworks throughout Santa Paula. Many residents even have gatherings at their homes that offer a good view of the fireworks — and if it is clear enough you can see the fireworks celebrations in Fillmore and Ventura from Santa Paula hillsides!”

Started by the Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce, later the City of Santa Paula started staging the show until the Great Recession; in 2009 the Fireworks Spectacular was cancelled.

In the wake of the dark sky the Fireworks Committee was formed, which staged the show the next year and has continued to do so annually.