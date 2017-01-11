Santa Clara Valley Wellness Foundation donates equipment

Santa Paula News

The Santa Clara Valley Wellness Foundation is dedicated to supporting a healthy community and quality health care. The SCVWF sponsors local health fairs bringing health education to the communities of Santa Paula, Fillmore, and Piru and offers programs and scholarships for the local youth who are thinking of pursuing a career in the medical field.

The SCVWF has donated a Portable SonoSite SII Point of Care Ultrasound to the Hospital. The SonoSite SII system is portable and designed for use in multiple clinical areas; but it is especially well-suited for vascular access and cardiac exams. The portable unit has dual transducers, touchscreen menu and virtual track pad display. The Santa Paula Hospital physicians and nurses are thrilled and highly appreciative of this very generous donation from the SCVWF.

To make a tax-deductible donation or to find out more about the great things that the Santa Clara Valley Wellness Foundation is doing, you can visit the web at www.scvwf.org or send your tax-deductible donation to: Santa Clara Valley Wellness Foundation, PO Box 348, Santa Paula, CA 93060.