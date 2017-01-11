Part raffle, part auction and all fun, Optimist Quarter Auction planned

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Part raffle, part auction and all fun, the Optimist Club of Santa Paula is staging its first Quarter Auction January 28, a fundraiser that works somewhat like bingo but involves a numbered paddle, lots of quarters, a numbered ball and prize drawings.

It also involves integrity, according to Optimist District Lt. Governor Cathy Hicks.

“It’s done on the honor system,” as all numbers are used for the drawing of prizes that players buy-in for using quarters.

“If someone wins but didn’t put in the quarters they opt out,” to allow another draw.

Tickets are only $25 each and include dinner prepared by the popular Garden Market; the Quarter Auction will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 136 S. Ojai St.

Tim Hicks, Cathy’s husband, is the Optimist Club President and familiar with the game, well, at least the integrity part: “We went to an Optimist Quarter Auction in Valencia and the last item Tim did not bid on, but his number was called! He said he hadn’t bid so they had to call someone else.”

Ultimately, said Cathy Hicks, the rules of the game are secondary to the fundraising it provides the local Optimist Club.

“A number of Optimist Clubs in the Pacific Southwest District have this event as a fund raiser. When we were without the Rotary Pumpkin Patch,” which was closed for two years to find a new location, “we started looking at this event to help raise money to carry on the programs for kids and the community. This is our first time doing this event and the idea is to make some money and have a good time.

“This will be our biggest fundraiser to help us continue our support for the youth of Santa Paula. We have started an Octagon Club at the high school, a Jr. Optimist Club at Glen City School and are in the process of starting a club at Isbell Middle School.”

Hicks said a goal of Optimist is to have “A large amount of the $25 to $50 range prizes. We are receiving help from the Canyon Country Optimist Club, they have been staging Quarter Auctions for about eight years,” and are experts at the game.

It will be a casual night of fun and fundraising.