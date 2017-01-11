Council purchases articulated telescopic aerial lift a.k.a. cherry picker

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Purchasing a piece of equipment commonly known as a “cherry picker” was cause of City Council and public discussion at the January 3 meeting.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi requested that the item be pulled from the Consent Calendar portion of the agenda, those items considered routine and not warranting discussion.

According to the report by Interim Public Works Director John Ilasin, the cost of the articulated telescopic aerial lift truck” is $111,005.00 and he asked that the allocation of funds be $122,106 to complete the standard equipment. The funds would be culled from two different accounts including Traffic Impact Fees in the amount of $36,209.

Ilasin said the articulated telescopic aerial lift truck is “Like what SCE has for aboveground operations. Our particular need is for the aboveground maintenance of traffic control devices, street tree trimming, installation of closed circuit television,” for surveillance, as well as banner placement, among other equipment uses.

The city’s current cherry picker is a rental and a cost comparison was done to justify the purchase, data that Ilasin said “Hopefully makes it very clear to you what the city pays for rental…rental cost per hour is $114 compared to the cost of ownership,” at $95 an hour.

The city has storage space for the equipment, mounted on a truck chassis, so it would be “easily accessible.”

During public comment Sheryl Hamlin questioned the purchase and noted that the cost of the equipment did not consider inflation, which would increase the value of future payments.

Not only did she question the cost but Hamlin also voiced concerns about the projected amount of operational hours as well as the approaching recession cycle.

Gherardi questioned Ilasin about the usage and cost of the equipment.

“About how many days would you be using this truck?” she asked.

“On a daily basis,” Ilasin replied. “…it is multipurpose,” and could be used for many jobs.

“If it’s going to cost about the same to rent it to buy it, I would rather buy it,” said Gherardi.