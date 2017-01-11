Engineer Matt Lindsey honored as SPFD Firefighter of the Year

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Engineer Matt Lindsey, a firefighter whose family has devoted generations of service to the Santa Paula Fire Department, was honored as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year.

Lindsey received the award at the SPFD’s annual Christmas Party, held December 20 at the Community Center.

According to Santa Paula Firefighters Association President Austin Macias, a SPFD Captain, other members of the department select the Firefighter of the Year.

Fire Chief Rick Araiza noted Lindsey is a native of Santa Paula whose family has a long SPFD history.

“His fire relatives range back to the start of the Santa Paula Fire Department,” founded in 1903, with a multiple generational line of SPFD firefighters, notably on his mother Luana Lindsey’s Lazenby side of the family.

Lindsey started with the SPFD in 2005, “virtually right out of high school,” and the next year Lindsey advanced from a Firefighter Reserve to being hired as a full-time Firefighter.

Araiza said Lindsey was made for a firefighting career: Although “it takes a few years to develop a firefighter, from the very start Matt was always getting ready for the next step” by preparing for career advancement.

In 2013 Lindsey, the youngest Senior Firefighter in the department was made an Acting Engineer, later assuming the job full-time.

“I always love to see people coming up, local people” who, Araiza said, display true community dedication such as Lindsey.

Lindsey is so dedicated to the department that Araiza said in years past he was known to call in when off duty to see if he should respond to major calls, “He’s that dedicated...”