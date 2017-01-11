Santa Paula woman struck in intersection Friday later dies
January 11, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police continue to investigate a collision Friday that killed an area woman.
A vehicle struck Cristina Jaloma, 58, of Santa Paula, January 6 reportedly while she was trying to cross a major intersection.
According to Santa Paula Police Detective Paul Spencer, SPPD Officers were called at 5:27 p.m. to respond to the intersection of Palm Avenue and Main Street where Jaloma had been struck.
“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection,” said Spencer.
The intersection has four traffic lights and an island.
The unidentified driver of the vehicle had stopped at the scene and, according to a witness, was trying to tend to the injured woman, who was unresponsive.
Santa Paula Fire Department EMTs and ambulance paramedics responded to the intersection. They treated Jaloma on scene and then she was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center Trauma Center with unknown injuries.
Jaloma died the following morning at VCMC; the SPPD was officially notified by the Medical Examiners Office that the victim “had succumbed to her injuries” at approximately 6:30 a.m.
The intersection was closed following the collision as SPPD Officers and Detectives conducted interviews with the driver, witnesses and the victim’s family.
One witness reported a pair of shoes remained in the intersection until removed by first responders.
Police initially delayed releasing Jaloma’s identity said Spencer, “To allow the family to grieve.”
The Santa Paula Police Department would request anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Detective Walter Harper at 805-525-4474 Ext. 221 or at wharper@spcity.org