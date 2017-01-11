Santa Paula woman struck in intersection Friday later dies

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police continue to investigate a collision Friday that killed an area woman.

A vehicle struck Cristina Jaloma, 58, of Santa Paula, January 6 reportedly while she was trying to cross a major intersection.

According to Santa Paula Police Detective Paul Spencer, SPPD Officers were called at 5:27 p.m. to respond to the intersection of Palm Avenue and Main Street where Jaloma had been struck.

“Upon arrival, officers located a female victim in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection,” said Spencer.

The intersection has four traffic lights and an island.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle had stopped at the scene and, according to a witness, was trying to tend to the injured woman, who was unresponsive.

Santa Paula Fire Department EMTs and ambulance paramedics responded to the intersection. They treated Jaloma on scene and then she was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center Trauma Center with unknown injuries.