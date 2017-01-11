|
Santa Paula and Ventura County Fire departments responded to an accident Friday evening that left six wwwpeople injured and the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision.
Six injured in airport shuttle van collision near Steckel Park
January 11, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Four people were taken to a hospital after a collision Friday night north of Santa Paula involving an airport shuttle van and a white Chevrolet four-door car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The January 6 crash was reported about 6:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of Mistletoe Road in Steckel Park, east of Highway 150.
When CHP Officers arrived they found that two vehicles, including a Roadrunner Airport Shuttle van, had overturned.
Engine crews from Santa Paula and Ventura County Fire departments responded to the scene where firefighters had to extricate one person that was trapped in a vehicle.
In all, six people were injured including the victim that had to be rescued from a vehicle. Four people were ultimately transported to Santa Paula Hospital for treatment of injuries. Most of the victims did not suffer major injuries but one victim was seriously injured.
The CHP did not identify those involved in the collision or the nature of the accident, which left both vehicles appearing to be totaled after what appeared to be a head-on collision.
The CHP reported that traffic in the area was blocked for a time but all lanes were fully reopened by 8 p.m.