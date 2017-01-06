Food truck operators appeal to City Council, issue to be agenda item
January 06, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
There is no moratorium on food trucks the city manager told several mobile business owners who used public comment at Tuesday’s meeting to plead their case.
At issue were recent complaints about the rising number of food trucks within city limits, brought to the council’s attention in November.
At the November 21 meeting, food trucks parking within city limits brought out business organizations as well as area restaurant owners who told the council they object to the growing number of sellers being seen on Santa Paula streets. Brick and mortar restaurant owners said mobile businesses do not have to meet benchmarks and adhere to laws and are becoming a threat to existing eateries.
There was wide publicity about the issue including an article in the VC Star that said there was a “war” between food trucks and restaurant owners.
Raul Ramos, owner of La Fruti Fresca, told the council his mobile catering business — centered on fresh fruit cocktails — is not in competition with Santa Paula businesses.
“We do have a current health permit, do pay for business license and do pay rent for where we park,” he noted. “We did park on Four Guys Liquor,” property at Main and 12th streets where Ramos said the agreement included use of the restroom.
“The community reached out to us,” for the product and Ramos said food truck owners would “appreciate you looking into the matter of us continuing to conduct business. It would be nice to have a discussion that includes the community,” he noted, as “It’s important to hear from everybody, not just one side.”
Edgar Aguilar, who also owns a catering truck, said, “I would like to try to do my best to clarify some points,” regarding such businesses.
The city ordinance bans food trucks on Main and 12th streets, and Aguilar said he received a letter from the city Planning Department noting there were no available spaces.
“We were located,” on the 700 block of East Harvard Boulevard. “We have health permits,” and Aguilar said his business costs include $600 monthly space rent.
“We employ four and along with me that’s five and we all live in Santa Paula,” unlike two Los Angeles-based truck operators that Aguilar said park on the outskirts of Santa Paula.
He noted he was visited by Santa Paula Police who t told him that he was violating “three different codes” including being parked too close to a residential area.
Aguilar said he wants a new location for his business: “We were told by the Planning Department to be parked away from other businesses,” a request he said he had adhered to.
After the remarks Mayor Jenny Crosswhite asked the Planning Department to follow up with Ramos and Aguilar.
During city communications City Manager Jaime Fontes noted, “In regard to the articles the city council has not placed or considered a moratorium on food trucks. They will however be considering the overall issue,” as a future agenda item.
Since the discussion was prompted by public comment and not as an agenda item Fontes said further comment from the city would not be forthcoming.