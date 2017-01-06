Food truck operators appeal to City Council, issue to be agenda item

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There is no moratorium on food trucks the city manager told several mobile business owners who used public comment at Tuesday’s meeting to plead their case.

At issue were recent complaints about the rising number of food trucks within city limits, brought to the council’s attention in November.

At the November 21 meeting, food trucks parking within city limits brought out business organizations as well as area restaurant owners who told the council they object to the growing number of sellers being seen on Santa Paula streets. Brick and mortar restaurant owners said mobile businesses do not have to meet benchmarks and adhere to laws and are becoming a threat to existing eateries.

There was wide publicity about the issue including an article in the VC Star that said there was a “war” between food trucks and restaurant owners.

Raul Ramos, owner of La Fruti Fresca, told the council his mobile catering business — centered on fresh fruit cocktails — is not in competition with Santa Paula businesses.

“We do have a current health permit, do pay for business license and do pay rent for where we park,” he noted. “We did park on Four Guys Liquor,” property at Main and 12th streets where Ramos said the agreement included use of the restroom.

“The community reached out to us,” for the product and Ramos said food truck owners would “appreciate you looking into the matter of us continuing to conduct business. It would be nice to have a discussion that includes the community,” he noted, as “It’s important to hear from everybody, not just one side.”

Edgar Aguilar, who also owns a catering truck, said, “I would like to try to do my best to clarify some points,” regarding such businesses.

The city ordinance bans food trucks on Main and 12th streets, and Aguilar said he received a letter from the city Planning Department noting there were no available spaces.