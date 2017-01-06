SPPD: Man arrested following short motorcycle pursuit

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man started the New Year off wrong by being arrested Monday for suspicion of evading a police officer.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the January 2 incident occurred at approximately 5:05 p.m. when a SPPD Officer was monitoring the intersection of Palm Avenue and Santa Maria Street, south of Highway 126.

“While monitoring the intersection the officer observed a subject,” later identified as Randall Hernandez age 24 of Santa Paula, “riding a motorcycle westbound on Santa Maria Street through the intersection of Palm Avenue,” and noted Madison, “Hernandez,” who was traveling at an estimated 40 miles per hour, “failed to stop for the stop sign at that intersection.”

The officer tried to pull Hernandez over for a traffic stop by activating his lights and siren, but, noted Madison, “Hernandez looked back at the officer and increased his speed to approximately 70 miles per hour, still continuing westbound on Santa Maria Street.”

When Hernandez attempted to make a left turn onto southbound Lucada Street however, he lost control and almost became involved in a solo accident.

Hernandez then pulled over in the 400 block of Lucada Street, “However he was uncooperative with officers’ verbal commands. Shortly thereafter Hernandez was taken into custody without incident.”