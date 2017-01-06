Supervisor Kelly Long takes Oath of Office 

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

On December 16th 2016, Ventura County Clerk Recorder Mark Lunn administered the Oath of Office to District 3 Supervisor-elect Kelly Long at the County Government Center, Hall of Administration. The Ceremonial Swearing-In of Supervisors Kelly Long, Steve Bennett, and John Zaragoza will be administered by Presiding Judge Patricia Murphy of the Superior Courts, State of California, County of Ventura at the January 10th Board of Supervisors Ventura County regular meeting. This meeting will begin at 8:30 am and will be held at the County Government Center, Hall of Administration, Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The public is welcome to attend.

“I am looking forward to working with County offices on behalf of Ventura County and for our constituents. Supervisor Kathy Long has well represented the Third District and Ventura County for the past 20 years and will be truly missed.” says Supervisor Kelly Long. “Electing me as your Supervisor for the Third District means you have entrusted me with a great responsibility. This is something I do not take lightly and I will not back down when it comes to serving your interests. I value your support and welcome your input to continue the success of our district and Ventura County.”

Supervisor Kelly Long is very proud to inform all her respected colleagues that her staff has been appointed. Please join me in welcoming:

* Paul Grossgold as Chief of Staff

* Martin Hernandez as Field Representative

* Matt Guthrie as Field Representative