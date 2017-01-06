|
Supervisor Kelly Long takes Oath of Office
January 06, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
On December 16th 2016, Ventura County Clerk Recorder Mark Lunn administered the Oath of Office to District 3 Supervisor-elect Kelly Long at the County Government Center, Hall of Administration. The Ceremonial Swearing-In of Supervisors Kelly Long, Steve Bennett, and John Zaragoza will be administered by Presiding Judge Patricia Murphy of the Superior Courts, State of California, County of Ventura at the January 10th Board of Supervisors Ventura County regular meeting. This meeting will begin at 8:30 am and will be held at the County Government Center, Hall of Administration, Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The public is welcome to attend.
“I am looking forward to working with County offices on behalf of Ventura County and for our constituents. Supervisor Kathy Long has well represented the Third District and Ventura County for the past 20 years and will be truly missed.” says Supervisor Kelly Long. “Electing me as your Supervisor for the Third District means you have entrusted me with a great responsibility. This is something I do not take lightly and I will not back down when it comes to serving your interests. I value your support and welcome your input to continue the success of our district and Ventura County.”
Supervisor Kelly Long is very proud to inform all her respected colleagues that her staff has been appointed. Please join me in welcoming:
* Paul Grossgold as Chief of Staff
* Martin Hernandez as Field Representative
* Matt Guthrie as Field Representative
* Nancy Lee Phillips as Executive Aide
“My newly appointed staff is a group of talented individuals who will bring working knowledge of Ventura County and experience working with our County departments and agencies.” says Supervisor Kelly Long. “My goal in selecting these individuals was to make sure that we have a well-rounded team able to meet the needs of our district on day one. Some of you have worked with them in the past and I hope you will join me in welcoming them to our County team. Our offices will be located in the Ventura County Government Center Hall of Administration until determined otherwise.”
Supervisor Kelly Long and her new staff will assume office on January 3rd, 2017. We will be setting up appointments to meet with as many County Departments, Agencies, and stakeholders as possible in the first 90 days. Please email Nancy Lee Phillips at Nancy.Phillips@Ventura.org if you would like to schedule a meeting.