(Left) Mark E. Weinsoff, Board Director of Optimist International and Sergio Hernandez, President of the Junior Optimist Octagon International Club at SPHS.
(Right ) Students get sworn in as new members of JOOIC
Junior Optimist Club chartered at Santa Paula High School
January 04, 2017
Santa Paula News
The Santa Paula Unified School District welcomed its first-ever Junior Optimists Octagon International Club at Santa Paula High School. It was officially chartered on Tuesday, December 6, 2016.
have several activities lined up for the coming year that included participation in the Quarter Auction and the Young Writers’ Contest as well as helping to remodel the gardens on the SPHS campus.
“This is a great opportunity to learn about community service and to make a great impact in the Santa Paula community,” said Mark Weinsoff, Governor of the Optimist International Club State Board as he spoke to students. “This is a great benefit to students and it teaches them the value of community service.”
JOOIC is an active youth service organization that was created in 1988 and is affiliated with Optimists International who is its sponsor. There are more than 18,500 members in over 675 communities around the world.
“I am really excited about an Octagon Club being started at Santa Paula High School because it will provide an opportunity for students to be in service to their community on a regular basis,” said Richard Castaniero, a SPHS teacher and Octagon Club Advisor. “These kind of activities promote healthy relationships between students and provide a new perspective about what is important in our community. I get to see students grow into positive agents of change. Seeing youth make a positive impact on their community is inspiring and exciting.”
Community members interested in supporting this endeavor can call Castaniero (805) 525-4400, ext. 9513.