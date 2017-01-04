Junior Optimist Club chartered at Santa Paula High School

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District welcomed its first-ever Junior Optimists Octagon International Club at Santa Paula High School. It was officially chartered on Tuesday, December 6, 2016.

have several activities lined up for the coming year that included participation in the Quarter Auction and the Young Writers’ Contest as well as helping to remodel the gardens on the SPHS campus.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about community service and to make a great impact in the Santa Paula community,” said Mark Weinsoff, Governor of the Optimist International Club State Board as he spoke to students. “This is a great benefit to students and it teaches them the value of community service.”

JOOIC is an active youth service organization that was created in 1988 and is affiliated with Optimists International who is its sponsor. There are more than 18,500 members in over 675 communities around the world.