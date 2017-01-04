Top 2016 stories includes Calpine, Pumpkin Patch, SPFD, Sewer Rebate

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It was a year of news in Santa Paula where a citizens uprising against a proposed peaker plant and the return of the Rotary Pumpkin Patch led the list of top stories.

In no particular order, the Top Stories of 2016 are:

Caltrans gave the city the runaround about roundabouts, what an outpouring of citizens in recent years had told agency officials — using at times profane language — the four planned traffic structures on Highway 126 between Santa Paula and Fillmore were unnecessary and would be dangerous. Formerly known as Blood Alley, the stretch of freeway benefited greatly in recent years from reduced speed and other traffic calming efforts. In a memo released last year Caltrans noted it was dropping the idea. The stretch further east, particularly between Piru and Highway 5, has experienced traffic fatalities and now has assumed the sad mantle of Blood Alley.

Speaking of profane language, the Santa Paula community erupted in 2016 with the notification that a peaker plant was being proposed on Mission Rock Road, an energy producing facility requiring jet engines and towering power lines. Citizens walked out en masse at the first meeting called by the California Energy Commission that tried to stuff hundreds of Santa Paulans and supporters into a too small venue. Further aggravating the crowd was the lack of professional translation services and equipment for same. Finally, a walkout was called. After sincere CEC apologies a second hearing was held where citizens vowed to continue to fight noting their concerns including pollution generation, floodplain dangers, visual impacts and environmental injustice, among other objections.

Speaking of Mission Rock Road it has been more than two years since the Santa Clara Waste Water-Green Compass facility was the scene of a November 18, 2014 vacuum truck explosion that injured plant workers and dozens more who suffered toxic exposure from the still unknown compounds. Among those injured by the fumes emitted by the toxic material were public safety responders, including three Santa Paula Firefighters who were first on scene but assured that the spilled liquid was “waste water.” As the spilled material dried it became combustible, melting the tires on fire engines and catching the boots of responders on fire when walked on. Later, company officials and managers were arrested and charged with dozens of felonies and misdemeanors. Since then there have been a number of court hearings and stays, accusations, counter accusations and lawsuits against the county. Last year two defendants who claimed they were arrested with too much enthusiasm and the loss of their and their families’ civil rights filed a lawsuit against the county. Another lawsuit against the county’s Environmental Health Agency was due to their tightening the reporting screws on the SCWW-GC operation. The company claimed that the EHA was asking them to take measures that would put the business in the category of a hazardous waste handler. Meanwhile, back at the courthouse defendants in the case related to the explosion are due back in court later this month. And, Santa Paula lost two Firefighters that had to retire due to their injuries.

For the first time in a long time Santa Paula has a woman mayor and for perhaps the first time two females in the top seats with a female vice mayor. Santa Paula also has a relatively new City Council with the November election of restaurant owner Clint Garman, who joined 2-year incumbents Jenny Crosswhite (now Mayor), Ginger Gherardi (Vice Mayor) and John Procter on the panel. Only Martin Hernandez, who in November was elected to his second term, has four years of council service under his belt, although in past years Procter served two terms before stepping down. Mary Ann Krause was the city’s last female Mayor, selected in 2004.

Santa Paula giveth and Santa Paula taketh away when it came to the sewer rebate promised when the city purchased the wastewater treatment plant. Touted as a private-public partnership the only public in the equation was that citizens had to pay the hefty bill resulting from the construction of the $60 million plus plant and the 8-percent-plus variable interest rates it created. The council purchased the plant for about $70 million in 2015 and although rates supposedly cannot be lowered there was a rebate crafted for customers still paying the punishing $77-plus change base charge for sewer services. Sure enough, last year customers received a quarterly rebate of $60 paying only $17 base for one month of sewer services, but lost out on the following two quarterly payments. The council and consultant have promised the fund will be flushed with success and more revenue for the return of rebates in 2017.

Speaking of the sewer plant the City Council approved a switch from PERC, which had partnered with Alinda Capital Investment to build and operate the facility to American Water, which is still negotiating with the city. Some criticized the move nothing that PERC would cost less while others said the company was responsible for the spill that let loose of about 250,000 gallons of “partially treated wastewater” that cost the city about $1.5 million in cleanup costs, an expense still being fought over. That cleanup and its cost was one of the factors cited in citizens’ missing out on sewer rebates.

Santa Paula voters approved Measure T, a 1-cent sales tax to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads in November, but they had already bitten the tax bullet in June when they approved Measure P, benefiting the elementary and middle school(s) of the Santa Paula Unified School District. The Measure P property tax will cost landowners about $60 per $100,000 of accessed value to upgrade or replace school facilities throughout the district excepting the high school. There was some criticizing about the apparent “pay to play” backers of the measure — consultants, bond experts, etc. — that will generate $39.6 million to be overseen by a citizens’ panel.

The Santa Paula Rotary Club was back in full trebuchet force with the Pumpkin Patch, which had taken a two-year hiatus after a dispute with UC Hansen Trust, owner of the historic Faulkner Farm where the patch had been held for generations. In October the Patch was back, bigger and better at Limoneira Olivelands Ranch where it featured a new 5-acre Corn MaiZe. There was plenty of fun for the whole family and lots of work for Rotarians and supporters, including many nonprofits that counted on — and now can do so again — the revenue from the annual fundraiser to continue their own programs.