Santa Paula City Council grants pay raises to unrepresented employees, department heads

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council gave pay raises to four categories of employees at the December 19 meeting.

The council approved the raises unanimously as part of the Consent Calendar, those items considered routine and not requiring discussion.

According to the different agreements, 2 percent pay raises were approved for some non-union staff, including an unlisted number of confidential employees that received a total raise of $4,731.

An unspecified number of part-time and seasonal workers also received 2 percent raises for a total of $10,970.

The then-City Council approved the MOU with the Santa Paula Police Officers Association on June 20, which included a 4 percent salary increase for sworn members of the unit, as well as “reopener language” for the non-sworn members. At Monday’s meeting the council approved a 2 percent pay raise for the unspecified number of Police Dispatchers for a total of $6,609.

Department heads received 2 percent pay raises that totaled $24,873. Chief of Police Steve McLean also received a 2 percent raise as well as an additional 1 percent. The latter increase is a result of $750,000 in funds pulled in 2013 from the new fire station at the Harvest at Limoneira and rechanneled for use as a police grant program.