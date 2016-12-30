Santa Paula City Council grants pay raises to unrepresented employees, department heads
December 30, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The City Council gave pay raises to four categories of employees at the December 19 meeting.
The council approved the raises unanimously as part of the Consent Calendar, those items considered routine and not requiring discussion.
According to the different agreements, 2 percent pay raises were approved for some non-union staff, including an unlisted number of confidential employees that received a total raise of $4,731.
An unspecified number of part-time and seasonal workers also received 2 percent raises for a total of $10,970.
The then-City Council approved the MOU with the Santa Paula Police Officers Association on June 20, which included a 4 percent salary increase for sworn members of the unit, as well as “reopener language” for the non-sworn members. At Monday’s meeting the council approved a 2 percent pay raise for the unspecified number of Police Dispatchers for a total of $6,609.
Department heads received 2 percent pay raises that totaled $24,873. Chief of Police Steve McLean also received a 2 percent raise as well as an additional 1 percent. The latter increase is a result of $750,000 in funds pulled in 2013 from the new fire station at the Harvest at Limoneira and rechanneled for use as a police grant program.
According to the report accompanying the report on the department heads salary increase, “The Limoneira Development of the East Area 1 and East Gateway projects has been approved and they are in the early stages of development. Their successful completion on a schedule is critical to future city tax and fee revenues. If the completion of those projects, and the city revenues that are anticipated to create, is delayed then funds may not be available to sustain the level of pay and benefits outlined in this agreement. The City will at that time have to reduce the level of pay and/or benefits of the Chief of Police to meet revenues available.”
According to the agreements, the city pays the department head’s portion of PERS’ retirement benefits but other employees split the cost with the city.
The estimated annual cost of the increases approved by the council totals just over $47,000.