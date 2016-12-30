Council: Short but hefty agenda Tuesday includes fee study increases
December 30, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The City Council will start the New Year off with a short but hefty agenda when they meet Tuesday, a session pushed back one day for the first holiday of 2017.
There will be a closed session in the Administration Conference Room starting at 6 p.m. to discuss labor negotiations.
The January 3 open session will start at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 970 E. Ventura St. Spectrum Cable Channel 10 will broadcast the meeting live and replay it according to schedule. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the city’s website and archived for viewing on demand.
There will be a public hearing to adopt the 2016 California Code of Regulations dealing with international building codes and wild land-urban interface code.
According to the report by Fire Chief Rick Araiza, “Under California law, local jurisdictions are permitted to make amendments to the Code if there are local conditions that make it reasonably necessary because of local climatic, geological or topographical conditions. Building & Safety Department and the Fire Department staff are proposing amendments to the California Building, and California Fire Code.”
The amendments will affect construction of new buildings and additions to existing buildings and are not retroactive to existing buildings.
Staff, notes Araiza’s report, “is recommending the amendments be adopted to protect the welfare of the citizens of Santa Paula and to ensure the economic viability of the community.”
The council will also have a public hearing to consider adopting the 2016 citywide user fee and rate study recommended increases.
According to the report by Finance Director Sandy Easley, “The proposed Citywide User Fee and Rate increases are estimated to provide an additional $351,466 annually in total revenues for citywide services. This estimate is based on assumptions that the current service activity remains the same. Actual revenues will depend on development activity and other city service requests. The increased revenue for the current fiscal year is estimated at $75,000-$100,000.”
The fees cover almost virtually everything from permits to plan checks and although they also apply to connections, the fee proposal does not include water and wastewater usage fees.
For more information and copies of the agenda and reports, visit the city website: http://www.ci.santa-paula.ca.us/