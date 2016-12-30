Suspect brandishing a handgun robs popular La Casita eatery

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A rare armed robbery Tuesday was followed with a second incident Wednesday when a man brandished a handgun at a local eatery and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the December 28 incident was reported at approximately 7:20 pm when SPPD Dispatch received a 911 call of a robbery that just occurred at the popular La Casita Restaurant, 106 E. Main St. “The caller advised a Hispanic male adult, wearing all gray clothing and concealing his face with a gray bandana, entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded the money from the register,” said Madison.

The three employees cooperated and the suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

SPPD Patrol Officers responded, including a SPPD K9 unit and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

A search of the area was conducted but no suspect was located. The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 25-35 years of age, 5’ 9” tall with a thin build, wearing a gray sweater with a hood, gray “Dickies” style work pants and black boots. The suspect was armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

Madison said it is not believed the suspect is the same man that robbed at knifepoint the Baskin Robbins Ice Cream store the previous evening.

Unlike the Baskin Robbins robbery, “We don’t have any video,” showing the La Casita suspect.

But, Madison said the suspect in the Baskin Robbins robbery “Was heavy, and this suspect is described as thin…the first guy used a knife to rob the ice cream store and this suspect used a gun to rob La Casita. They don’t match the descriptions,” or the weapons used in the incidents.

Madison said the SPPD “Would like to thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit for their assistance.”