Hiring process for a new Public Works Director addressed by City Council

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Hiring a new Public Works Director was addressed by the City Council at the December 19 meeting where they decided to wait until a new City Manager takes over the corner office.

Needed is a replacement for Public Works Director Brian Yanez, who recently left the city to become Santa Barbara County’s deputy director of parks.

According to a report by City Attorney John Cotti, the cost of an external recruitment for a Public Works Director is not budgeted would likely be funded from the administration and the public works budgets.

The city has received a proposal for recruitment services in the amount of $16,500 — plus expenses — from Bob Murray & Associates, the same firm hired to find a new City Manager to replace Jaime Fontes.

John Ilasin, the city’s Capital Projects Engineer, has been appointed Interim Public Works Director.

Cotti told the council they had some decision-making to do: the city needs to conduct a recruitment for a full-time replacement and has several options.

“The hiring of a public works director is typically a duty that falls to the city manager,” but with Fontes’ leaving in the coming months the council “may wish to leave that decision to the next city manager.”

Given the importance of the position, Cotti noted, the council could also begin the search by creating a subcommittee to begin the recruitment process.

Such a subcommittee could work with recruiters or city staff to place ads, sort resumes, schedule interviews and check references. Once the new city manager was on board he or she could make the decision from the pool of applicants developed by the subcommittee.

“This would save considerable time in the final selection,” said Cotti.

“I think it is important for the next city manager to select the next public works director,” said Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi, as “It’s a key position…John Ilasin is doing an excellent job filling in,” but the recruitment process would take several months.

She noted the new public works director would be “part of that person’s team and we should hang on a couple of months,” as the new city manager would “Take a good hard look at city staff and where to make changes.”

“I could not respectfully not agree with you more,” said Councilman Martin Hernandez.