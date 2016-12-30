Post Christmas gift for lost senior found coming out of orchard

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A post-Christmas gift came for a Santa Paula senior who left home and got lost on a day that as night fell became increasingly cold with icy winds, but was found by a stranger who said God led his search.

“I was just doing what was in my heart, God was telling me to get up and go look for him,” said David Garcia of Santa Paula, who found 86-year-old Selso Magana after the injured man stumbled out of an orchard early Tuesday morning.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, Magana was reported missing Monday, December 26 at approximately 9:05 p.m.

“Officers responded to the 200 block of Beckwith Road for the report of a missing elderly subject,” last seen about 4 p.m. leaving his residence. Magana, a Hispanic male, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, plaid shirt, khaki pants, and black work boots.

“Obviously, due to Mr. Magana’s age and current weather,” with strong winds gusts and temperatures creating a basement wind chill factor, “there is a concern for his well-being,” said Madison at the time of the disappearance.

Garcia said he saw the SPPD post about Magana on social media: “I was already in bed, ready to call it a night. I was in shorts, just jumped up and put on sandals,” to go out and join the search.

A west side resident and being familiar with the area where Magana lived, Garcia believed Magana — who reportedly had been seen earlier in the vicinity at the Santa Paula Shopping Center and Circle K at Peck and Harvard — perhaps tried to take a shortcut home and got lost.

And, “I just had a feeling if he was anywhere he would be in the orchard.”

A helicopter and bloodhounds had joined the search.