Suspect armed with a knife robs popular ice cream store

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are looking for an armed robber that brandished a knife and stole money from a popular ice cream store Tuesday evening.

According to SPPD Detective Paul Spencer the incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. when a caller to 911 reported a robbery had just occurred inside Baskin Robbins, located at 318 E. Main St.

Police were told a dark-skinned, possibly Hispanic male adult, 25 to 30 years old, with a medium build, approximately 5’ 9”, 180 pounds, wearing a ski mask and dark colored clothing had entered the store, “Brandished a knife,” and demanded the store employee to open the cash register.

After the employee complied the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running in the nearby 100 block of South Olive Street.

Spencer noted that officers conducted a search of the area as well as a K-9 unit, but without locating a suspect.

But the suspect was captured on film by a video surveillance camera, which showed him outside the store at 8:48 p.m. according to the date stamp. The suspect’s pants were above the ankles and he was wearing white socks and distinctive two-tone tennis shoes.

According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, the clerk was alone in the store — which was only minutes from closing — when the suspect entered, brandished the knife and demanded money.

He was wearing a mask: “It was a ski mask rolled up, he pulled it down in a matter of seconds,” between being captured on the surveillance camera and entering the store.

Madison noted that it’s been quite a while since there was an armed robbery in Santa Paula, and the last one “looked to be an out of town,” perpetuator.

That, he added, could also be the case in Tuesday’s robbery: “I have not seen that guy ever, if I ever saw that nose on somebody else I would have memorized it. My guess is he’s from out of town.”

Crime ticks up overall at this time of the year: “The Santa Paula Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind the public as well as businesses that during the holidays crime increases, particularly property crimes,” said Spencer.