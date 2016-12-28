Wild weather clears for Christmas but cold stays, more rain on the way

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Wild weather late last week caused some power outages, heavy bursts of rain and gusty winds but conditions cleared for a crisp Christmas Day. Monday it continued to be cold and the wind was back with rain forecast for Friday.

In all, 1.74 inches fell in the Santa Paula area during the storm that brought dribbles Wednesday and Thursday before starting in earnest Friday, a weather event that featured downpours.

Friday evening about 5:30 p.m. there was a report of downed power lines in the 900 block of Ojai Road, an outage that lasted less than 30 minutes according to SCE.

The rain abated later in the evening but then started up again with a last strong burst falling at one point at a rate of more than a half-inch an hour.

A flood advisory was in effect for the county, including areas burned in the Camarillo Springs, Solimar and Sage wildfires, until 1 a.m. Saturday. A flash-flood watch was in effect until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Friday, between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., the rain was at its evening peak causing numerous reports of flooded roadways and vehicle accidents and incidents — including several motorists being trapped in their vehicles due to flooding — throughout Ventura County.