SPUSD reappoints, honors Personnel Commissioner Hicks

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The SPUSD Board honored a Santa Paula Unified School District Personnel Commissioner and two Thelma Bedell Elementary School employees at the December 14 meeting.

The governing board recognized Tim Hicks for his three years of service as a Personnel Commissioner.

And, noted Superintendent Alfonso Gamino, “Last month the board approved,” another stint on the Personnel Commission for Hicks in “about five seconds. Being on the commission does take a lot of work and dedication.”

The newly created Santa Paula Unified School District Board appointed Hicks to the commission in 2013.

Until the unification the elementary district had a Personnel Commission but the high school district did not.

Hicks has served as Chair and Vice Chair of the commission, which “ensures equal opportunity,” is a top priority and adheres to same.

“Mr. Hicks has obviously done a great job and fostered a lot of great relationships with employees, candidates and community members,” said Gamino of Hicks, who prior to his appointment to the commission had served on the then-Santa Paula Elementary School District Board.