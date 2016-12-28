|
The governing board recognized Tim Hicks for his three years of service as a Personnel Commissioner. Left ton right is Kelsey Steward (Board President), Tim Hicks and Alfonso Gamino (Superintendent)
SPUSD reappoints, honors Personnel Commissioner Hicks
December 28, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The SPUSD Board honored a Santa Paula Unified School District Personnel Commissioner and two Thelma Bedell Elementary School employees at the December 14 meeting.
And, noted Superintendent Alfonso Gamino, “Last month the board approved,” another stint on the Personnel Commission for Hicks in “about five seconds. Being on the commission does take a lot of work and dedication.”
The newly created Santa Paula Unified School District Board appointed Hicks to the commission in 2013.
Until the unification the elementary district had a Personnel Commission but the high school district did not.
Hicks has served as Chair and Vice Chair of the commission, which “ensures equal opportunity,” is a top priority and adheres to same.
“Mr. Hicks has obviously done a great job and fostered a lot of great relationships with employees, candidates and community members,” said Gamino of Hicks, who prior to his appointment to the commission had served on the then-Santa Paula Elementary School District Board.
“We would like to recognize him for the last three years,” and noted Gamino, “he has volunteered to serve again for another three years.”
Board President Kelsey Stewart presented Hicks with a certificate “in recognition of your dedication to the commission,” and hiring practices.
“I just want to thank the board for the opportunity to serve,” said Hicks, who noted the “first year-and-a-half was a little challenging. Now it’s better…I just wish we could get people to fill the jobs, it would make staff’s life easier.”
Hicks also serves on the Blanchard Community Library Board.