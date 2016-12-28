City Council spars over new wastewater, water fee study contract

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council did some sparring over the water and wastewater fee study at the December 19 meeting where one member of the body said the issue has been studied before wasting city time, energy and money.

Finance Director Sandy Easley told the council that the study was the continuation of the one originally approved for NBS in 2013 — that study cost $69,000 — but action thereafter had been put on hold for various reasons including the purchase of the wastewater plant and the process of changing its operator.

The staff report noted that council action would also create a council ad hoc committee and the cost would include meeting with staff and City Council, reviewing the current rates and policies, and various analysis.

The report said the proposal “also includes four workshops with the council and the public to receive general input and answer questions then to present the study results and make recommendations.

“The study will develop supportable rates that meet revenue requirements, maintain healthy coverage ratios, and funding mechanisms for capital projects to ensure the long-term sustainability of the City’s water and sewer utilities.”

During public comment Sheryl Hamlin addressed the agenda item noting, “Seventy-five thousand seems high” to allocate for the continued study.

The way the city is studying the issue resembles “throwing darts at boards” and Hamlin questioned what impacts “inconsistent” figures in the city’s budget would have on the process.

Councilman John Procter also questioned if the timing is right with the O&M contract being negotiated.

Easley noted that the estimated cost includes public hearings to garner input into potential cost increases for the utilities including connection fees, work started with the original 2013 NBS contract.

The city’s original plan in 2008 was “to have winter rates for the sewer component” geared more to payment for water amounts actually used that goes on for treatment versus overall water usage, a longtime complaint of ratepayers.

The new study would “kind of even it out,” she noted.

Councilman Martin Hernandez wondered about the “estimated timeline to hold these meetings and workshops, when that might be accomplished.”

And, “in regards of what happened in the past, it has unfortunately been stalled for various reasons. Lots of things changed numbers,” due to the purchase of the wastewater treatment plant.

“It will take time,” said Hernandez, “to flush those numbers out.”

The consultants cost of $75,000 is “fairly reasonable,” for the work the continuation of the study will entail and Hernandez said, “I think they’ve done a good job up to this point. If we did do this I would like to serve on that ad hoc committee and, with Councilman Procter’s background in water, that he would serve as well.”

“I had a huge problem with this whole process,” said Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi. “I’ve been sitting on council for two years and have no idea where we are at. I was told purchasing the plant was going to save us a lot of money,” savings that would be passed onto utility users.

“There’s been on change in anybody’s rates that I am aware of, we promised the public we would give them rebates,” and only one of a scheduled three has been allocated.

“We have a new sales tax for the city,” with the passage of Measure T to benefit public safety, youth and roads and now, said Gherardi, “we’re raising fees, some at a significant rate.”

The council has not been informed on costs and other information and now would be expected to “explain to the public why we’re raising their rates…”

Gherardi said, “We should know what we’re doing before,” the public is involved.

United Water Conservation District had appeared before the council and explained its rate increase — a move with little impact on Santa Paulans — and Gherardi questioned why the public has not seen lower rates with the purchase of the wastewater treatment plant.

She noted that a majority of the council was not involved in city business in 2013 but several had been as members of the public.