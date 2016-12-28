Ho-ho-ho! Recology offers various ways to recycle live holiday trees

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

With the last of the season’s “Ho-ho-ho!” now a fond memory it’s time to be kind to Mother Earth and recycle that live tree.

Recology Ventura, whose motto is Zero Waste, is offering various ways to recycle your way in an environmentally friendly manner.

Tree curbside pickup will be available from December 27 through January 13. Be sure to remove all ornaments, stands, lights and tinsel from live trees, but do not put a flocked tree out for recycling.

You can also cut up your live tree into four-foot pieces and place it in the gardening recycling bin. Again, make sure there are no ornaments, stands, lights or tinsel left on the tree and do not place flocked trees in the bin.

The third way to recycle your tree is to take it to the Railroad Avenue parking lot (behind the historic Depot and just east of the Agriculture Museum) where there are two roll-offs for trees. Once again, make sure there are no ornaments, stands, lights or tinsel on the trees. No flocked trees are allowed, as they cannot be recycled.