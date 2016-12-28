Ho-ho-ho! Recology offers various ways to recycle live holiday trees
December 28, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
With the last of the season’s “Ho-ho-ho!” now a fond memory it’s time to be kind to Mother Earth and recycle that live tree.
Recology Ventura, whose motto is Zero Waste, is offering various ways to recycle your way in an environmentally friendly manner.
Tree curbside pickup will be available from December 27 through January 13. Be sure to remove all ornaments, stands, lights and tinsel from live trees, but do not put a flocked tree out for recycling.
You can also cut up your live tree into four-foot pieces and place it in the gardening recycling bin. Again, make sure there are no ornaments, stands, lights or tinsel left on the tree and do not place flocked trees in the bin.
The third way to recycle your tree is to take it to the Railroad Avenue parking lot (behind the historic Depot and just east of the Agriculture Museum) where there are two roll-offs for trees. Once again, make sure there are no ornaments, stands, lights or tinsel on the trees. No flocked trees are allowed, as they cannot be recycled.
It is fire smart to remove your tree from your home as soon as possible but while still indoors make sure the tree has water and the needles do not become dry. Although a healthy tree can catch fire, a dry tree will go up like a torch in a matter of seconds creating a fast moving toxic fire that can destroy property and lives within minutes.
Also don’t forget to recycle your holiday wrappings and broken cardboard boxes by placing them in the blue bin. Not only it is friendly to the environment but also breaking down cardboard boxes makes it harder for thieves to figure out what’s new inside your home, from that 50-inch flat screen television and electronic games to computers.