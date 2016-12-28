S. Paula man pleads guilty to charges related to death of Ventura motorcyclist

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula man who killed an 80-year-old motorcyclist in a July traffic collision while exiting Highway 126 during a pursuit by Ventura Police pleaded guilty last week.

Victor Martinez, 24, entered the guilty pleas December 20 before his preliminary hearing.

Martinez pleaded guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter, evading an officer causing death, and carrying a loaded firearm; he also admitted to several special allegations in connection with the incident.

On July 22, Martinez was westbound on Highway 126 when he sideswiped an unmarked Ventura Police Detective vehicle and then continued to the Kimball Road off ramp.

When Martinez exited at Kimball a Ventura Police Officer tried to pull him over, but he fled, running a red light and crashing into two vehicles and a motorcycle on Kimball Road.

The motorcyclist, 80-year-old Richard Lunsford of Ventura, was killed, but the people in the other two vehicles were not injured. Lunsford was a native of Ventura.

Martinez continued southbound on Kimball Road, jumped out of his moving vehicle and fled on foot.

The VPD Officer pursing Martinez used his patrol car to stop the abandoned moving vehicle, jumped out and ran after Martinez.