Suspect in daytime arson, resists arrest, detained with help of K-9

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are still trying to determine what led an area man to allegedly start a fire Friday afternoon, an act witnessed by people close by as well as caught on surveillance camera. And, when arrested, the suspect got into a tussle that required the services of a SPPD K-9.

According to Senior K-9 Officer Allen Macias, the incident occurred December 23 at approximately 2:10 p.m. when SPPD Officers responded to the area of 12th and Santa Paula streets regarding a fire.

Upon arrival, a bush and palm tree were on fire, a blaze quickly knocked down by Santa Paula Firefighters.

Macias said witnesses in the area told police that the suspect who lit the fire — described as a male wearing a straw hat, jeans and holding a sign — fled east on Santa Paula Street.

“While checking the area, officers located the suspect in a vacant dirt lot just south of Santa Paula Street near 13th Street. The suspect,” identified as John Soto, 45, of Santa Paula, “refused to comply with officers’ orders.”

Macias said as officers attempted to conduct a pat down search on Soto for weapons, “He tensed up and began to resist. With the assistance of a police canine, officers were able to gain control of the suspect and place him in custody.”

No one was injured during the incident.

During the investigation, noted Macias, SPPD Officers learned that a nearby business captured the suspect starting the fire on its video surveillance system.

Soto was arrested for arson and resisting arrest. After being processed at the Santa Paula Police Department Soto was transported to Ventura County Main Jail where he was being held on no bail.