Santa Paula resident Brenda DeJamaer Library Education Supervisor retires

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula resident Brenda DeJamaer, Library Education Supervisor for the Santa Paula Unified School District, retired on December 20, 2016 after 33 years of service. “It has absolutely been a joy to work with the students in our school district,” DeJamaer said. “It’s been my pleasure to advocate for the school libraries as an important part of their education.”Appearing in the photo (left to right) are: Gina Ramirez, Director of Special Projects for SPUSD; Nora Perez, librarian at Santa Paula High School; Sierra Lepine, librarian at Santa Paula High School; Linda Roberts, librarian at Isbell Middle School; Irene Sandoval, librarian at Grace Thille Elementary School; Alfonso Gamino, SPUSD Superintendent; Brenda DeJamaer, SPUSD Library Education Supervisor; Helen Davis, librarian at Glen City Elementary School; Dede Sandoval, librarian at Blanchard Elementary School; Cindy Caulfield, librarian at McKevett Elementary School; Elena Beltran-Soriano, librarian at Bedell Elementary School; and Christine Schieferle, SPUSD Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services. (Not pictured: Cynthia Cruz, librarian at Barbara Webster Elementary School)