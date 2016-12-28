Mueller retires and Nasalroad joins Blanchard Community Library Board

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Two incumbent Blanchard Community Library Board Members were sworn in for second terms of office on November 21 while at the same time a newcomer was welcomed.

Nancy Nasalroad, a longtime BCL supporter and volunteer, joined incumbents Maureen Coughlin and Linda Spink in taking the oath of office administered by BCL Director Ned Branch.

“Congratulations, it was a tight election,” joked Board President Laura Phillips alluding to the fact that there was no race as longtime Board Member Beverly Mueller had declined to seek another term, and the incumbents were unopposed.

Mueller’s service was celebrated at the next meeting where former longtime BCL Board members Ed Geis, who retired in December 2012 and Brenda DeJamaer, who stepped down in December 2014.

Phillips noted the board wanted to honor Mueller, “A long time library supporter,” for12 years of board service.

“That’s a long time, and we appreciate all you’ve done,” Phillips said. “We really appreciate the last three years where you donated so much time and were under pressure going through the turmoil,” of the library finding that more than $750,000 was missing, prompting a management change and a criminal prosecution of the former bookkeeper.

Tammy Ferguson pleaded guilty to embezzlement and other charges earlier this year and was sentenced to prison.

Mueller, said Phillips, “Should be proud,” of her work during the time that the library was undergoing crisis, “and we’ll miss you.”

Spink noted she has known Mueller since high school.

“We weren’t friends but later,” while serving on the BCL Board, especially on the transition and legal issues, “we became great friends.”

Many hours were spent together, “On the go so much and I gained weight from all the fast food I ate. It hasn’t been fun, but it was working together.”

Spink urged that Mueller continue volunteering at the library and attend library events.