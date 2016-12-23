SPPD: Act of holiday kindness branches out to kids’ shopping spree

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula Police Officer’s act of holiday kindness branched out and resulted in a Kmart shopping excursion for six needy children, as well as the unofficial adoption of two youngsters orphaned earlier this month when they lost their mother to cancer.

The Wish Lists were out in full force for the Wednesday shopping trip to Kmart organized by Sgt. Jeremy Watson and Cadet Martha Brown, who with Officers Zack Swanson, Michael Hoppin, Ramsey Raad and Brown told each of the six children they had $100 each to spend.

Brothers Eduardo “Eddie”, 7 and Justin, 9, were planning mixing in some practicalities of clothing with their toys.

Both boys said they were excited, especially said Justin, as “We never shopped before!”

It was also a first-time experience for Raad, who said that shopping with the boys “To make their Christmas brighter will be great!”

Watson said some of the families were selected through school referrals including Olivelands and Barbara Webster, the latter where the two children who lost their mother are students.

“Martha went to Recology on another matter,” and learned that the refuse pickup bill of the grandmother that now has the children was late.

“I paid for it,” said Watson, but then it was learned that the family’s water sewer bill was unpaid and service was supposed to be cut off that day.

“I put out an email,” to other SPPD personnel, word got out at City Hall and donations started to roll in.

In all, there was enough money to pay the overdue bills, provide a $300 Vons gift card and Watson again dug into his own pocket to provide jackets for the children.

Police Chief Steve McLean told Watson there were leftover funds from the Santa & Me event, “So I jumped on it! I’m the biggest kid in the SPPD,” and Watson went out and picked up more items including Christmas trees for several families.

The latter grew from a single request: “One lady told me all she wanted for Christmas for her kids was a Christmas tree, she was really shy and humble,” but she got the tree and, noted Watson, more for her children.

“Obviously, we’re a small agency and don’t have a lot of money,” said Watson, but the excited talk among the shopping children showed a little went a long way.