Grace Thille students donate Bags of HOPE

Santa Paula News

Grace Thille Elementary School teacher, Leslie Borchard, and students from her third grade class created Project H.O.P.E. (which stands for Helping Hands, Open Hearts, Powerful Teamwork, and Everyone Can Make a Difference) this holiday season. Borchard and her students are one of three third-grade classes at the school that collected mittens, hats, snacks, and hygiene products. These items were included in “Bags of H.O.P.E.” that were donated to various homeless shelters and local charities.