Santa Paula Rotarians, volunteers tackle filling 453 Christmas Baskets

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Rotarians and volunteers were surrounded by shopping carts filled to the brim with canned food and boxes with toys and books piled high as they worked Wednesday to ensure a Merry Christmas for 453 needy area families.

Set up at the Community Center, the bounty was the result of the annual community drive to help pre-qualified families to not only have gifts for the 1,300 children on the list but enough food for the holidays and beyond.

Ike Ikerd, the 2016 Christmas Basket Program Chair, said there’s a method to basket — actually, oversized cardboard boxes — packing.

“We’ve been putting in the canned goods, then the fruit and then toys,” and early Saturday morning as the baskets are readied to leave the Community Center for delivery the food perishables — including frozen chickens — will be added.

Each box sorted by route holds the name of the recipient family, including the names and ages of children so gifts are suitable for age and gender.

“We got lots of toys from Toys 4 Tots, they really came through for us,” Ikerd said of the longstanding program sponsored by the Marines.

People were still dropping off donations Wednesday, including SPFD Engineer John Harber who delivered an anonymous cash contribution.

This year Rotary will be delivering 453 boxes to pre-screened families.

“We had 515 baskets last year…we only go by need,” in determining who received baskets.

Ikerd said he hoped the lower demand is due to the improved finances of families, but Rotarians always make sure there are a few extra baskets: “We added one yesterday, a couple of kids whose mother passed away,” in early December.