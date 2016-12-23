City Council discusses contract extension amendment for outgoing Fontes

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Outgoing City Manager Jaime Fontes will pretty much do what he has all along, the City Council decided at Monday’s meeting where his duties during the waning months of his administration were addressed.

At the December 19 meeting the council followed the direction of the report by City Attorney John Cotti, which noted the panel would discuss the “status of the city manager’s contract amendment.”

Cotti’s report noted the contract for Fontes — hired by the city in December 2009 who started early 2010 — the “current employment agreement is scheduled to expire on February 15, 2017.

“Although Mr. Fontes informed the Council that his current contract would be his last with the City (as his youngest son has now graduated from Santa Paula High School), the Council asked Mr. Fontes to remain with the City after February 15, 2017 for at least two months,” until April 17, 2017, “to ensure a smooth transition for the next City Manager and wind up several outstanding projects.”

The extension of the contract would result in a fiscal impact of $19,209 a month inclusive of benefits and, according to the report, the amendment could be terminated at any time and would remove all severance provision.

Cotti had also asked that what Fontes would do during those two months be defined, “direction on the proposed scope of work for any contract amendment. Does the Council desire Mr. Fontes to perform discrete tasks, i.e., budget preparation or some other tasks? Or would it prefer Mr. Fontes to continue generally in the role of City Manager.”

At Monday’s meeting Cotti reminded the council he would bring the contract amendment back for approval in January.

“I just wanted to see council intentions,” regarding Fontes, whether to serve as “a budget advisor or East Area 1 advisor or did you just want him to stay on as city manager for another two months.”

Councilman John Procter said just extending the contract without defined duties was his pleasure and asked that Cotti include the “other two caveats” about benefits and “serving at the pleasure of the council” be included.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi seconded Procter’s motion for discussion purposes.

“I would like to see one task assigned to the city manager,” said Gherardi, and “that is to do a salary survey.”