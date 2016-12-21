Christmas Carols bring joy to businesses

Santa Paula News

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley Santa Paula clubhouse visited various local businesses to sing and share the holiday joy. Song included Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells and Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer. Above: Front row from left to right- Jordana Vargas 3rd grade, Jaeleen Zuniga 4th grade, Jalyssa Lopez 3rd grade, Valerie Garcia 2nd grade, Alyssa Garcia 4th grade. Back row- girls in second row left to right-Indica Lopez 4th grade, Breonna Alvarez 3rd grade, Reina Beltran 4th grade