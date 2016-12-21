SPFD warns about dangers from fireplaces, carbon monoxide

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

With the recent frosty weather the Santa Paula Fire Department is asking residents to make sure they are fire safe in their homes, and according to SPFD Asst. Chief Mike LaPlant, cold weather often means people are ready to enjoy a cozy fire in the fireplace.

But, he noted, “Have your chimney inspected by a professional before each heating season and cleaned if needed.”

And LaPlant noted, “Chimneys are required to be equipped with a spark arrestor.”

Before lighting the fireplace, check the flue to make sure it is open and keep a screen in front of the a fireplace at all times.

After you’ve enjoyed a fire, make sure it is completely extinguished before closing the flue.

Make sure the fire is out before going to bed or leaving the house.

After the fire store ashes in a metal container with a tight fitting metal lid and place the ashes outside the home.

Keep paper, kindling, and flammable materials three feet from the fireplace.