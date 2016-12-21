SPFD warns about dangers from fireplaces, carbon monoxide
December 21, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
With the recent frosty weather the Santa Paula Fire Department is asking residents to make sure they are fire safe in their homes, and according to SPFD Asst. Chief Mike LaPlant, cold weather often means people are ready to enjoy a cozy fire in the fireplace.
But, he noted, “Have your chimney inspected by a professional before each heating season and cleaned if needed.”
And LaPlant noted, “Chimneys are required to be equipped with a spark arrestor.”
Before lighting the fireplace, check the flue to make sure it is open and keep a screen in front of the a fireplace at all times.
After you’ve enjoyed a fire, make sure it is completely extinguished before closing the flue.
Make sure the fire is out before going to bed or leaving the house.
After the fire store ashes in a metal container with a tight fitting metal lid and place the ashes outside the home.
Keep paper, kindling, and flammable materials three feet from the fireplace.
Do not burn trash paper or greenwood in your fireplace.
Never use a barbecue indoors for heat as it can not only cause a fire but also emit deadly carbon monoxide, which is colorless, odorless and tasteless.
As well as smoke detectors, each home should have carbon monoxide detectors.
Any fuel-burning appliance that is malfunctioning or improperly installed can create carbon monoxide including furnaces, gas range/stove, gas clothes dryer, water heater, portable fuel-burning space heaters, fireplaces, generators and wood burning stoves.
A blocked chimney or flue can also create carbon monoxide.