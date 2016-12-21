SPFD: Safety tips for the holiday could save you from tragedy

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It’s that time of the year again and the Santa Paula Fire Department wants you to make sure your holiday is safe.

“The Santa Paula Fire Department wishes all residents a safe and happy holiday,” said Chief Rick Araiza, “and we hope we don’t have to visit your home for a fire emergency related to holiday decorating.”

According to SPFD Asst. Chief Mike LaPlant, being safe for the holiday’s starts with decorating using flame-resistant or non-combustible materials.

“Use lights and electrical decorations that are UL listed — check the labels — and unplug lights before changing the bulbs.”

LaPlant said to also use caution when “hanging lights with nails and staples as they can damage the cords,” and lead to fire trouble.

When purchasing an artificial tree, “Look for the Fire Resistant label. This does not mean it won’t catch fire but it does mean the tree will be slow to burn and quick to extinguish.”

Never, ever use electrical lights on a metallic tree: “The tree can become charged with electricity from faulty lights and a person may be electrocuted when they come in contact.”

LaPlant said that when purchasing a live tree, “Check for freshness. Fresh trees are green, the needles are hard to pull from branches, and when bent between fingers the needles will not break. The fresh cut surface should be creamy-white so the tree will be able to drink water,” and make sure you choose a study stand that holds at least one gallon of water.

When you get the tree home spray it with water to remove all dead needles and dust. You can also consider having your tree sprayed with a State Fire Marshall approved flame-retardant chemical.

When deciding where to place your tree LaPlant said it must be “a minimum” of 3-feet away from fireplaces, radiators, and other heat sources.

‘Remember,” he noted, “Heated rooms dry out leaves and needles rapidly.”

Before you put the tree in the stand, “Make a fresh cut across the tree’s base and immediately place in water. Keep the tree’s water container full at all times, checking the water level daily.